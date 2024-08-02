The viral £99 Mystery Holiday to Maldives, Vegas and Ibiza returns for 2024

The Wowcher Mystery Holiday | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Mystery Holiday is back for a short time only and trips to Las Vegas, Maldives and Barbados are up for grabs.

A ‘Mystery Holiday’ that has become a social media hit has returned for summer 2024. Deals website Wowcher has launched a new Mystery Holiday for summer 2024 and brave travellers have the chance to bag a trip to Las Vegas, the Maldives or Barbados for just £99.

The holidays have become a viral hit on social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram as people share their good and bad experiences and surprise destinations using the holiday deal.

The website launches the Mystery Holiday a number of times each year and the deadline for summer bookings is just days away, when shoppers will find out their mystery destinations.

It means holidaymakers could be sent to Rome, Venice, Amsterdam, Lisbon or other European cities, while some may get a beach holiday to the likes of Ibiza, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. A few lucky people may even get a long haul holiday to stunning beach destinations including Barbados and the Maldives, Asian destinations including Bali and Thailand and even Las Vegas in America - all for £99.

Wowcher says there are over 100 worldwide destinations included in the Mystery Holiday deal for 2024 and 2025 and flights can leave from various UK airports.

Naomi, a holidaymaker who spent less than £200 for a Mystery Holiday, said: “We had won three nights in Dubai for our £198 spend! Our travel company kept us informed right up until we departed. We upgraded our flights for an additional £359 which was well worth it.”

However, travellers may need to pay extra for peak travel times and regional airports, according to the small print of the holiday deal. Wowcher says all holidays will offer three star hotels and private bathrooms.

The deal is available until 4 August and holidays can take place from then until May next year. You can book it here.