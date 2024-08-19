Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Longing to live the campervan lifestyle, Jamie Jones found the perfect set of wheels - just for the weekend - on Camplify and headed for a family staycation on the south coast.

You know how it goes; you’re driving along on a summer’s day when you pass a campervan, or a motorhome, and you turn to your other half and say, ‘We should do that’.

But, even if you do remember to have a browse around when you get home, you soon find that even the most basic of tents with wheels is well out of your price range. Ho hum, until the next time we pass one…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is another way you can live that summer’s day dream, and release your inner campfire compere - with little more than a few clicks of your mouse and reaching into your back pocket for your driving licence. And your spend won’t get anywhere near the prices of a 30-year-old, clapped-out camper, let alone something more luxurious.

All you need to do, it turns out, is head to website Camplify.co.uk. This is where your journey starts, from the comfort of your own home (even in bed if you like, which we all know is the only time parents can hope to get a moment to yourself).

Once on the site, you pop your location in - or somewhere you would be prepared to travel to - the dates you want to go away, and, voila! You are presented with a list of dream vehicles in which you can embark on an adventure.

The high-spec campervan we hired through Camplify took us along the UK's south coast in complete comfort | Jamie Jones/NationalWorld inset, Camplify

As a family of four - two adults, two children - I was a bit concerned about the options open to us. If we needed something huge, would it cost the earth? But, beyond being surprised at how many people you can actually fit in a converted van, I was impressed by the cost, too, even for a spot of luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of options returned by Camplify was genuinely broad, with everything from a converted Ford Transit, to a vintage VW, and an absolutely enormous motorhome, the likes of which I’ve only ever seen on Formula 1 programmes.

Not wanting to be completely out of our depth (this was our first time trying such a trip), we went for something ‘in the middle’ - a very nice-looking T5, which apparently means something aficionados of such matters, but to me, it was a shiny Volkswagen that wouldn’t be too big for me to drive with confidence, yet large enough for us all to get into, though I could hardly believe that would be the case.

Once we registered our interest through Camplify, we soon heard from back to confirm we could go ahead with our booking, let us know how it all works, and from the owner of the van - Steve - to make arrangements for hitting the road.

Camplify Camplify UK is one of the largest and most trusted campervan and motorhome-sharing communities worldwide. Launched in Australia in 2015 and expanding to the UK in 2019, Camplify is on a mission to make van life accessible to all, ensuring more people can experience the joy of camping and create unforgettable memories. With over 100,000 nights under the stars and more than 1,850 "van-trepreneurs" boosting their income by up to £10,000 per year, Camplify connects holidaymakers with unique recreational vehicles and endless adventures.

Steve was only down the road from us, and was immediately friendly and helpful in his emails, and we soon had a time set up to collect our holiday home on wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We paid our dues, and immediately received more updates on what would be required - which basically meant an appropriate driving licence and a check on the DVLA website, which took five minutes.

Once the big day arrived, we turned up at Steve’s house, and he very kindly showed us round his beloved van, which was an amazing feat of engineering.

This seemingly ‘normal-sized’ VW had EVERYTHING - beds, fridge, sofas, toilet, even crockery - and it would easily fit us all in. I was already in love with it when, with Steve’s reassurances ringing in my ears, we climbed in and started her up.

As we hoped, the VW was the right choice for someone not used to driving big vehicles - it was easy, and felt no different to a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campervan we hired through Camplify has loads of added extras including crockery and camp chairs | Camplify

Within a couple of hours, we were setting up at a campsite on the south coast - the sun was out, the sound of happy and contented children filled the air, and I had spied the opportunity of a cheeky drink on the veranda of the site clubhouse. What more could we ask for?

Well, quite a lot more, because one of the worst things about camping trips of yesteryear was getting everything set up before you can enjoy all the conveniences.

But there was none of that with our trusty van. Spinning the passenger seat around, pulling the sofas out into a bed, and pushing the roof up. Job done - our diesel-powered hotel room was ready to rock and roll (bed).

The next two nights flew by in a haze of fun and excitement, genuinely, for our little road house. We had power to charge phones (you could even plug in a telly if you really couldn’t miss Corrie), space to lie down while the kids played outside. And we didn’t even bother putting up the awning on the side, which would have given us a whole other room!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, on Sunday morning, nicely rested, we got up, folded up the sleeping bags, returned the seats and roof to driving mode, and we were off again. It was all rather too easy - a far cry from trying to squeeze a damp and grass-covered tent into a bag the size of a glasses case, while enduring the inevitable loss of temper that follows. On the way back, we even had time to stop off at the beach and have a paddle before hopping back in the van for the short trip home.

It was with heavy hearts we handed the keys back to Steve, but we are keeping in mind we could do it all again, whenever we liked. We got to live the camper van lifestyle and we will again, without having to fork out for our own van and all the additional costs that come with it. Thanks to Camplify, our next road trip is just a click away.

:: Steve’s Luxury VW T5 is available for hire from £120 per day and sleeps up to four. For more information and to book, visit the Camplify website.

:: Camplify are currently running a special discount until August 31 offering £75 off bookings, just in time for a last minute summer holiday getaway like ours. Customers can redeem this exclusive voucher by entering the code TAKE75 at checkout when spending £200 or more. Visit the Camplify website for full terms and conditions.