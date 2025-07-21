Get more Floriday bang for your buck with this secret ticket hack | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Savvy Florida holidaymakers are using this clever trick to save on Orlando’s biggest parks – here’s how you can too.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re heading to Orlando in 2025 or 2026 and want to see it all without the stress, there’s a clever trick that savvy travellers swear by – and it could save you hundreds.

Discovery Cove might look like just another luxury day park at first glance. But behind the white sand beaches, peaceful lagoons and all-inclusive drinks, it’s also your golden ticket to unlimited entry at up to four of Florida’s biggest parks. Book the right package, and you unlock two weeks of unlimited fun at SeaWorld, Aquatica and Busch Gardens too – with free parking and even a shuttle to Tampa.

This month’s offer won’t last long – find out what you’ve been missing at Discovery Cove

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until the end of July, the deal is even sweeter. Right now you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, and take an extra 12% off with code SUNNY – plus get a premium drinks package thrown in for free. That’s cocktails, wines and craft beers included in your day, alongside breakfast, lunch, snacks, snorkel gear, animal-safe sunscreen, towels and wetsuits.

Relaxing with premium drinks, tropical wildlife and white-sand beaches at Discovery Cove Orlando. | Discovery Cove

What makes Discovery Cove such a standout is how much calmer and more exclusive it feels compared to the usual Orlando parks. With visitor numbers capped at just 1,300 a day, you never feel rushed or crowded. Every detail is taken care of, so you can truly relax – from the moment you check in for your freshly cooked breakfast to your last cocktail on the beach. Families love it too, as kids from six years up can take part in the dolphin swim, and all of the lagoons and rivers are designed to feel safe and welcoming for all ages.

With so many extras rolled in, it’s no wonder so many regulars say this is the only Orlando ticket they’d book again.

If you thought you knew how to do Orlando right, think again – see why everyone’s talking about this hidden gem now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

Disneyland Paris Make memories that last: magical Disneyland Paris breaks now from just £139 £ 139.00 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Treat yourself and the kids to something unforgettable with a magical Disneyland Paris city break. For as little as £139 each, you’ll enjoy return flights, a hotel stay and a full day at the iconic Disneyland Park — meeting characters, watching parades and riding your favourite attractions. With two, three or four-night options and flights from four UK airports, this is your chance to create family memories you’ll treasure forever, without breaking the bank. Book your Disneyland Paris break now before dates sell out!

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.