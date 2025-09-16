Julie's ship, Apex, moored in the beautiful Geirangerfjord

From kayaking past waterfalls to dining in Blu, here’s what travel writer Julie Bayley says it’s really like sailing Norway’s fjords aboard Celebrity Apex

According to AI, cruising through the Norwegian fjords is the third most popular bucket list wish for us Brits (after seeing the Northern Lights and riding the Orient Express, in case you were wondering). It was certainly a wish of mine. So we did it, in style, on board the magnificent Apex, a luxury ship operated by Celebrity Cruises. Setting sail from Southampton saved us from airport stress and the cost of flights.

So was it worth the cash we splashed? Here are eight truths about a pricey fjords cruise – the good, the great and the unexpectedly fabulous.

We chose Celebrity because we sailed on Apex's younger and slightly more glamorous sister, Ascent, earlier this year for an adventure around the Caribbean, and we were beyond impressed.

One of the pools onboard Apex, shrouded by mountains

Despite being marginally older, Apex still has the wow factor. Almost 3,000 passengers, more than 1,000 crew – yet she never felt crowded. There’s always a secluded spot to take in the fjords’ drama.

Our choice of cabin class (Aqua) gave us access to Blu, a restaurant heralded for its healthy menus. Here, the dishes are inventive and impressive.

The four main dining rooms, included in all fares, never disappointed us either. Or you can head to the Oceanview Café, which offers next-level buffet food.

A delicious duck dish served in one of the many restaurants

There’s the chance to pay more for speciality restaurants if your budget allows. We tried Eden on our previous sailing, and it really was fabulous. But all food included in the fares on Celebrity is exceptional, and you'll never go hungry.

We're the type of people who struggle to sit still and relish the chance to meet new people at daytime events on sea days, such as golf chipping and bocce.

There's plenty to keep kids entertained, but Celebrity's sister cruise line, Royal Caribbean, is more geared up for younger families.

On Apex, in the evenings, the theatre, the club and Eden are brought to life with first-class entertainment.

Fact File Julie travelled on Celebrity Cruises’ Apex on a 7-night Southampton to Norway round trip. Price based on two adults sharing an Aqua class cabin is £2,650 pp. Inside cabins from £1,974 pp on an eight-night similar route in May 2026.

The army of staff work so hard to make your trip special. In Blu, where we dined five or six times, we were greeted like old friends and given attentive but unobtrusive service from start to finish.

Standout staff included Blu’s Oktarina, Videsh and Abdul, and our ever-smiling room attendant, Krishna.

Kjosfossen waterfall in Flam, seen from the famous railway route

From the ship, waterfalls appear like silver ribbons draping down the hillsides. Up close, their roar and energy take your breath away. This is why we boarded Apex: to see nature at her finest. Expect amazing sunsets, too.

There are many opportunities to explore Norway at the various ports of call. You don't have to book excursions with the cruise line, but you do get peace of mind that the ship will wait for you if your trip runs late.

In Flam, the famous 20km railway is considered one of the world's best train journeys. We loved every minute. But book early – it's popular and seats are in high demand.

Fellow passengers on our ship went hiking, ziplining, and on bike tours. In Bergen, you can take the Floibanen funicular to the top of Mount Floyen, and in Haugesund you’ll step back in time at the Viking village.

An unforgettable and tranquil kayaking experience in Geiranger

The highlight, for me, was kayaking along Geirangerfjord to see the country's most popular waterfall, the Seven Sisters.

Paddling down the quiet fjord, dwarfed by towering mountains, was exhilarating and humbling. A golden eagle swooped past at one point. Our guide felt sure it was there to bid farewell to his colleague, who was taking his last trip out that morning before moving to pastures new. It was a memorable few hours.

If you're looking for an experience that will stay with you forever, the fjords won't let you down. Of course, this type of trip isn't cheap. We paid £5,300 for our seven days on board and extra for excursions and an upgraded drinks and wi-fi package. But you can do it for much less, either on Apex or on other cruise lines.

For example, booking an inside cabin brings the cost down considerably. Regardless of which ship you choose or when you go, those incredible views will be waiting.

But be aware that from next January, smaller passenger ships must meet zero direct emission standards to sail the fjords, and from 2032, this will apply to larger ships. So don't wait too long!

Go. It’s spectacular.