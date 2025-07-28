Last-minute summer breaks available across Largo Leisure’s six Scottish holiday parks

Scotland’s summer landscapes are at their best in August, and Largo Leisure Parks provide a variety of ways to experience them, from the peaceful Lochside at Loch Tay to the dramatic glens near Fintry, or the windswept coastlines of the East Neuk of Fife. With breaks starting at £168*, these parks offer a slower pace of life, space to explore, and the chance to reconnect with nature.

With the summer holidays in full swing, Largo Leisure is offering families and holidaymakers the chance to enjoy a spontaneous Scottish escape at one of its six holiday parks, each set in a uniquely beautiful location across Perthshire, Fife and the outskirts of Glasgow.

At Loch Tay Highland Lodges in Perthshire, visitors can soak up panoramic views of the loch and surrounding hills. It’s a perfect base for walking, cycling, or water sports, with accommodation options ranging from glamping pods to luxury lodges and large houses. Nearby, Cruachan Farm Caravan & Camping Park offers a more traditional camping experience in a quiet, rural location, ideal for those looking to unplug.

Braidhaugh Holiday Park, also in Perthshire, sits on the banks of the River Earn, just a short walk from the centre of the market town of Crieff. It’s a great spot for families looking to combine countryside relaxation with easy access to local attractions, shops, and eateries.

Largo Leisure Parks - Loch Tay Highland Lodges.

Closer to Glasgow, Campsie Glen Holiday Park sits at the foot of the Campsie Hills, offering woodland trails and opportunities for day trips into Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park. On-site facilities like the outdoor pool make it a hit with families during the school holidays.

For coastal charm, Sauchope Links Holiday Park in Crail, Fife, boasts stunning sea views and direct access to the beach, while Letham Feus Holiday Park, also in Fife, offers peaceful countryside surroundings with panoramic views, not far from St Andrews and the charming East Neuk fishing villages.

Escape this week with a 3-night weekend break starting Friday, 1st August, choose a Comfort 2-bedroom caravan at Braidhaugh Holiday Park for £400, or head north to the Highlands for a stay in a Signature 2-bedroom lodge at Loch Tay Highland Lodges for £600.

Throughout August, there are plenty of other options to suit different budgets and styles. Camping breaks start from £168, glamping from £248, and family-sized caravans and cabins from £400. For something more spacious, lodge breaks begin at £600, while large luxurious houses with hot tubs and gardens, sleeping 8 to 10 guests, are available from £1,843.

These parks offer more than just a place to stay; they are gateways to some of Scotland’s most beautiful areas, offering a blend of activity and relaxation that suits all types of travellers.

*price based on a camping break at Cruachan Farm Caravan & Camping Park.