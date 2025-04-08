Largo Leisure Holidays unveils new ways to book your break in Scotland

In light of the current financial challenges and understanding that everyone’s circumstances are different, Largo Leisure Holidays has introduced two new booking options to give guests more choice and flexibility.

Largo Leisure Holidays are among the first in the UK holiday sector to introduce both a Flexible Rate and a Non-Refundable Rate, giving customers more choice when booking. While paying in instalments is already common, offering these two distinct pricing options allows guests to choose a booking style that best suits their needs and budget.

The Flexible Rate allows guests to secure their holiday with just a 10% deposit (minimum £60), with the final balance due 4 weeks before the holiday, giving guests more to time to save and spread the cost.

This option offers added peace of mind with changes to bookings allowed up to 4 weeks before arrival, and if plans need to be cancelled, only the deposit is forfeited. Available for holidays booked more than 4 weeks in advance, it’s a great choice for those who want a little more wiggle room while still locking in their getaway.

For guests who are confident in their travel plans and looking to make the most of their budget, Largo Leisure Holidays offers a Non-Refundable Rate. This option provides a discounted price, with full payment made at the time of booking. It’s a great choice for those ready to lock in their holiday and enjoy extra savings. As this rate is non-refundable, it’s best suited for those whose plans are unlikely to change, offering the best deal for those who know exactly when and where they want to get away.

In addition to these payment options, Largo Leisure Holidays is offering up to 20% off breaks at their parks until August 2025. This discount allows guests to take advantage of the opportunity to explore some of Scotland's most beautiful locations, all while easing the burden of rising travel costs.

Rachel Mabbs, Commercial Director at Largo Leisure Holidays, said, “We know that times are tough for many right now. With the rising cost of living and energy bills continuing to climb, planning a holiday can feel like a luxury that’s just out of reach. We want to make holidays as accessible as possible, that's why we’ve introduced our new payment plans; to make it a little easier for everyone to take the break they truly deserve. Whether it’s spreading the cost with our Flexible Rate or choosing the discounted Non-Refundable Rate for those with set plans, we want to offer options that work for different budgets and situations. Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we’re here to help make that happen.”

Largo Leisure Holidays boasts six scenic parks across Scotland, including Loch Tay Highland Lodges and Sauchope Holiday Park, both of which offer stunning landscapes and a range of accommodation options for all kinds of holidays. Guests can enjoy everything from peaceful Highland retreats to relaxing coastal getaways. Additionally, Largo Leisure operates Braidhaugh Holiday Park, Campsie Glen Holiday Park, Letham Feus Holiday Park, and Cruachan Farm Caravan & Camping Park, ensuring a variety of choices for every type of traveller.

With travel costs rising and financial pressures mounting, Largo Leisure Holidays’ new payment schemes offer a timely solution, helping guests take a break and recharge. The company’s commitment to flexibility ensures that holidaymakers can enjoy the beauty of Scotland while staying within their budget.

To book your next getaway, your way, visit www.largoleisure.co.uk

