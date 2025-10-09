I went to the Trentino region of Italy to experience all that the area had to offer and take in the stunning natural beauty of The Dolomites.

I went on this trip for four days which was a perfect amount of time to explore the surroundings.

I went to the Trentino region of Italy and explored The Dolomites | National World

You can get to Trentino by taking a flight to Venice Treviso and then taking a two hour car journey to the region.

We stayed in the charming Chalet Piereni in Val Canali in the heart of the Paneveggio Natural Park. The entire Chalet felt like it was straight out of a Christmas movie as it was adorned in Alpine decorations and completely wooden. The view from the balcony is one I will certainly never forget and I’m pleased to say that the majority of my camera roll is now taken up by this magnificent view.

The view from Chalet Piereni | National World

Another lovely aspect about this place is that to accompany the beautiful view, you also have complete peace and quiet apart from the twinkling noise of cow bells off in the distant fields which sound like wind chimes - a truly magical way to fall asleep!

That first evening we also had dinner at the chalet (which has been mentioned in the Michelin guide twice) and included a starter of an assortment of cheeses and meats and then a main meal.

Outside of Chalet Piereni | National World

As a vegetarian, I had a ridiculous amount of cheese on this trip. If you like me are also a vegetarian, you will have to check before you go to a restaurant in this area as much of the local food is meat heavy.

However, my two favourite dishes I had whilst on this trip would have to be the Tagliolini ai porcini at Chalet Piereni, Canederli dumplings at Agriturismo Dalaip dei Pape and probably the best Tiramisu I have ever had at local restaurant called Cant Del Gal.

Our main activities included lots of walking and hikes. For the duration of the trip I probably did around 40,000 steps, so make sure that you pack some good boots if you’re planning on visiting. Additionally, If you are similar to me and not a seasoned hiker, then don’t worry because there are still lots of slow trails and walks that you can do at a comfortable level.

View from the castle of the valley | National World

With our Trentino Marketing representative Katia Vinco and our guide Martino we had a tour of the surrounding forests and discovered stories about local legends and the significance of the porcini mushroom - a prized ingredient.

Sitting in the clouds you can also hike to the Castel Pietra castle ruins perched on a rocky outcrop to the left of the main road to Passo Cereda, at the entrance to the Val Canali. Legend dates it back to the time of Attila the Hun, although it was more likely commissioned by the bishops of Feltre. This is not one for those who have a fear of heights as the stairs to get up to the castle and bridge are steep and you are able to see all the way down. Despite this, the view of Primiero village is magnificent even on a rainy day.

Primiero village has stunning buildings | National World

One of my absolute favourite parts of this trip was simply walking around the stunning villages. Primiero is a sports-lovers dream with an array of activities on offer, beautiful churches, a local brewery and brilliant restaurants to try after a full day of walking.

Whilst in Primiero we had the opportunity to see the Sounds of the Dolomites concert. This was a performance by Berliner Philarmoniker orchestra from Mozart’s “Magic Flute”, accompanied by Italian singer and comedian, Elio. This concert was originally supposed to be performed outside with the dramatic scenery adding to it but we had to instead watch this inside the local theatre due to the weather, but it was still amazing.

We met many different animals whilst on our hikes | National World

We also had the chance to explore Mezzano which has been named as one of the most beautiful villages in Italy and for very good reason. This town is where the meaning of ‘chocolate box’ is truly shown as every house and street looks entirely picturesque. We had a tour from a local who told us all about the history of the town including a full exhibition of what life was like for villagers many years ago.

So, if you fancy an escape away from the city life and a couple of days surrounded in natural beauty, then you simply have to go to Trentino and experience the magnificent Dolomites.