I stayed at the Hoseasons Darwin Forest for a long weekend family staycation - here's what I really thought

Before booking your next UK holiday read my honest review to see what it’s really like.

I’ve just come back from a bank holiday weekend break at the Hoseasons Darwin Forest (Matlock, Peak District), and I can’t recommend it highly enough. After searching around we decided to book through Hoseasons which was really easy and straightforward. We stayed in the Spinney 3 Spa Lodge and it was absolutely perfect for our family and the dog.

The lodge itself sleeps up to six people with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom had a super comfortable bed, a flat-screen TV, and a lovely en-suite shower room. The two twin bedrooms were great for the kids both with their own TV. The luxurious family bathroom was a real highlight with its freestanding bath and separate shower, ideal for relaxing after a day out exploring.

The fully equipped kitchen had everything we needed, including a dishwasher, washing machine, a coffee machine and a wine cooler. The living area was bright and airy with large windows looking out to surrounding forest trees. The comfy sofas and fire were perfect for cosy family evenings and the large flat-screen TV with Chromecast was perfect for when we wanted to chill out.

Outside, the gated decking area with seating and sun loungers let us relax in the sunshine, and of course, the private hot tub , which we made good use of every evening. Being pet-friendly was really important to us, and the utility room was ideal for cleaning off muddy boots and paws after our woodland walks. Check-in was at 3pm but we arrived at midday and were able to enjoy the facilities until our lodge was ready.

Even though all the organised activities were fully booked there was still so much to do. We hired bikes for two days and loved cycling through the scenic trails. The boys had a fantastic time in the swimming pool, while I treated myself to a pedicure at the spa. We also enjoyed a fun game of mini-golf and spent time at the outdoor park, which was great for the kids.

We also had some great meals at the restaurant and the Sunday lunch was so good I completely forgot to take a picture. Every member of staff we encountered was friendly, polite, and super helpful, which really made our stay even more enjoyable. The whole place has a lovely welcoming feel, and everything was clean, well maintained, and thoughtfully laid out.

We would definitely go back again — next time we’ll just make sure to book our activities a bit earlier as my son was devastated he couldn't try archery. I’d highly recommend Darwin Forest to anyone looking for a relaxing yet active family getaway, with a great mix of comfort, adventure, and quality time together.

A 7-night stay for up to 4 people and 2 pets costs from £639. For more information on Hoseasons holiday parks, lodges and boat holidays click here . Book online at hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 498 6060

