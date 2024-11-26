Family beach holidays now start at £79 thanks to a Black Friday sale
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Autumn and winter are the perfect times to check out the best deals for your summer holidays, and Black Friday is making it even cheaper - thanks to some huge discounts from resorts and travel companies.
This time we're looking at the offers from Parkdean Resorts, which operates dozens of holiday parks across the UK.
The company says it has just launched its biggest ever Black Friday offer to date, with savings of over £250 on family getaways, and half-price holidays in caravans or glamping accommodation.
As part of the limited-time deals, families can also save 25% on lodge holidays, or pitch up in their own tourers for just £10 per night.
The sale includes short weekend breaks and midweek stays as well as longer seven-night holidays.
There are currently more than 900 breaks discounted by the full 50%, but bookings are filling up fast.
As an example of the deals available, a 2025 holiday in Cornwall can now be booked for just £79, or you could spend two nights at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth for the same £79 deal.
Longer stays have been discounted too, with a 50% saving off a getaway in Ruda Holiday Park in Devon now half price.
Or how about seven nights in Brynowen Holiday Park, on the edge of Snowdonia in Wales, for £199?
The deals are dependent on the time of year you book, subject to availability, and the Black Friday offers will end on Monday, December 2.