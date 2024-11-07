When I arrived in Amsterdam, I was disappointed to be greeted by rain. Yet somehow it didn’t matter once I stepped through the gates of Efteling.

Efteling is known for its fairytale inspired worlds and thrilling rides. It even has a devout following - and with good reason! This was my first visit. The buzz created for the opening of Danse Macabre, their latest dark ride, was more than enough to keep me going through my rainy journey.

Getting to Efteling was easier than I expected. A quick flight over to Amsterdam, a train and then a taxi. With my umbrella in hand I headed straight into the park.

The biggest difference I noticed between Efteling and other theme parks is that every ride felt like a story brought to life. For this reason, my favourite ride was ‘De Vliegende Hollander’. I really felt like I’d been in a shipwreck.

I found myself climbing into a boat-shaped cart on a track that is fully submerged in water. We were then quickly dipped into darkness with only a small lantern to guide the way. I found myself clinging on to the man next to me for dear life as I was sucked in by the sound effects and lighting. I was scared of what was coming next! After a few dips and turns in the pitch black I found myself back in daylight.

Are you prepared to be scared? | NW

The track was thrilling without being terrifying. As we sailed down the final dip towards the water, I was convinced that I’d end up soaked. Thankfully, the water sprayed up and outwards as we landed. We all left completely dry. The ride was clever and unlike anything I’ve experienced before.

For the thrill-seekers there are more dizzying attractions like Baron, Python and Vogel Rok. Baron is a fan favourite with its sharp vertical drop into the ground. If I’m honest, I couldn’t quite bring myself to ride it so you’re braver than me if you do! However, I can recommend Python with it’s multiple loop the loops. Vogel Rok was also a new experience for me, zooming at 40mph in the pitch black - completely disorientating. Oddly enough, it was the classic pirate ship that left me feeling queasy -but perhaps it was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Another thing that made Efteling so fun was the number of choices you were given. For some you could choose whether to ride front, middle or back. Others you could choose between tracks.

Jordan Bernard viewing the Laaf people from the Monorail. | NW

My favourite was the wooden roller coaster that let you choose team red or team blue. Both set off together and the winning track even got a fanfare and flags that dropped down at the end. It added some competitive fun.

You also can’t visit Efteling without trying its most iconic attractions, Droomvlucht and Symbolica. I felt like my dreams had come alive as I travelled through the lands of fantasy and fairies. At times I forgot that I was in a theme park. The scenery was so beautiful.

Even as an adult, the fairytale forest was enchanting. It felt like stepping into a storybook. I watched the witch shimmy up Rapunzel’s hair and the wolf disguised as Little Red Riding Hood’s Grandma. I even tried to sneak a ring from a dragon’s treasure chest. Though he wasn’t too keen on my plan and came to life, billowing smoke from his nostrils!

For food, there were so many options. I did enjoy a proper sit down meal in the Polles Keuken pancake house and the salad bar at Kashba’s. But for me, the new snacks that were introduced for the Danse Macabre stole the show with their quirky twists.

The Danse Macabre and the new snacks. | NW

I tried a ‘mystery popcorn’ that had everyone debating its flavour. My best guess was BBQ. Others suggested cheddar cheese, bacon or chicken salt. The vendors were even in character advising me that “no complaints would be accepted if I found bugs in my food”. True to the theme, I found a spider shaped sweet in the centre of my candyfloss. Someone also shared that the literal translation for candy floss in Dutch is ‘sugar spider’. The prank was even cleverer than I first thought!

Beyond the snacks, Efteling did not disappoint with the unveiling of their all new, Danse Macabre. The rain had lifted and the ride itself was beautiful. A whirlwind of eerie music, dark atmosphere and carefully crafted scares. Shadows danced, lights flickered and the music wrapped around us. Danse Macabre is a world-first with its ride system. I found myself spinning, tilting and not knowing where to look. It was as if I were a puppet in a ghostly performance. The real beauty is that it will never get old. Each time you ride you will spot new things.

When it came to an end, we all gave a full round of applause. That’s how electric it felt. You aren’t just a rider; you are part of the Danse.

The view of the park from the Pagode ride | NW

The ride also features elements from its predecessor, Spookslot. Fans were looking out for the original candle holders and chandeliers. The attention to detail was incredible. Personally, I loved the little black cat that kept popping out of the pile of instruments in the centre.

When the ride first opened its doors to the public on 31 October, guests were queuing for up to 4 hours to ride. It literally stretched right to the park entrance. Good job the park had free wifi to keep them all entertained.

After a long day at a theme park, it is always a treat to stay at a hotel on-site. At Efteling in particular, the hotel room felt like an extension of the magic in the park. I was excited that they use digital keycards. To get into my room, I only needed to swipe my phone although they did also have traditional room cards as an option.

Inside, my room was filled with hidden surprises. A small pair of red dancing shoes in the wardrobe, Efteling characters hidden in the wall art and a tiny mouse behind the bed. All of which could also be found in the park itself. Exploring and finding these tiny ‘Easter eggs’ was the perfect illustration of the creativity that runs through every corner of Efteling.

Whilst I did enjoy the convenience and charm of staying on site, the hotel’s lack of soundproofing was a challenge. Both mornings I was woken up early to the sound of excited children, loud sneezes or hoovering. Having said that, hotel guests have their own entrance and get access to the park 30 minutes before opening. So you’re likely to want to be up and out of bed early to beat the park queues anyway.

I felt a genuine sadness to be leaving Efteling behind. I only wish its magic could turn back time, so I could experience it as a child.