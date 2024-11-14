Discover the magic of Christmas in Vilnius, Lithuania

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For those dreaming of a white Christmas this year, the festivities and captivating Christmas Markets in Vilnius, Lithuania, should be top of the destination list for the 2024 season.

Celebrated every year, from the end of November through to Three Kings Day (6th January), Vilnius seamlessly blends time-honoured traditions with bright lights, endless activities, and of course the famous Christmas tree which can be found standing proud in the heart of Cathedral Square. It’s no wonder Vilnius has been declared as one of the most magical Christmas cities in Europe.

For those looking for a special celebration and a taste of a new culture this Christmas, Vilnius is a magical spot well worth a visit.

The Vilnius Christmas Tree (29 November 2024 – 07 January 2025)

Vilnius Winter Wonderland

Now a symbol of Lithuanian Christmastime, the capital’s tree has become a favourite for its original and unique themes, decorations and creating a magical atmosphere for passersby. Christmas trees in recent years have been spectacles to behold and have been inspired by everything from the city’s 700th anniversary in 2022, when the three-tiered Jubilee Tree was covered with over 700 candles, to the 2019 tree which was inspired by a Queen chess piece, guarded by rows of pawns.

Each year, visitors and residents alike flock to the city centre and excitedly await the Christmas Tree lighting, which takes place on 29 November in Cathedral Square.

In Lithuania, Christmas trees hold a special place in the holiday season, with an annual friendly rivalry between the two largest cities, Vilnius and Kaunas. Each year, both cities engage in an official and unofficial competition to showcase their most beautiful Christmas tree, capturing the festive spirit and creativity of their communities. It’s a celebration that adds an extra layer of excitement to the Christmas season in Lithuania!

Vilnius Christmas Markets and Events:

Christmas Train, Vilnius

Rather than having just one Christmas market, Vilnius is known for having a month-long celebration of individual Christmas happenings, which include events from the heart of the capital through to the less-explored corners of the city – bringing everyone together for festive cheer and encouraging visitors to explore.

Notable markets taking place this year include the Christmas Town Market (29 November – 29 December). The Christmas Town Market is hosted in Cathedral Square and offers visitors the opportunity to experience traditional Lithuanian food and crafts. From classic sweet treats through to hand-crafted jewellery, unique decorations, and local gourmet delights - visitors can taste their way through each stall or take-home souvenirs to remind them of wonderful festive memories.

A selection of individual Christmas fairs will also take place across the city in December, which include the Akropolis Vilnius Christmas Fair (29 November to 30 December), Nordika Christmas Fair (25 November to 31 December) and Europa Christmas Fair (9 to 15 December). Akropolis, Nordika, and Europa are famous shopping malls in Vilnius, making these festive fairs a perfect opportunity to combine holiday shopping with seasonal celebrations.

Alongside the Christmas markets, the whole city gets behind the festivities, transforming Vilnius into a whimsical winter wonderland. The Vilnius Christmas lights and window displays in the Glass quarter provide businesses and locals alike the opportunity to deck the halls with the magic of fairy lights and elaborate window displays, putting on a grand display across each corner of the city. Adding to the holiday magic, charming Christmas trains weave through the streets, while an open-air ice skating rink invites visitors to glide beneath festive lights, heightening the joyful atmosphere.

Gediminas Tower, Vilnius

For visitors who want to truly embrace Christmas culture in the city, there’s both traditional and quirky festive events to take part in. From the International Christmas Charity Bazaar (30 November) to the Vilnius Christmas Run (7 December), and Procession of the Three Wise Men (6 January) – there’s a variety of fun to be had.

Festive Food and Drink:

Knowing that gastronomy is a much-loved part of Christmas, Lithuania has embedded food and drink into its festive culture. With over 100 traditional Lithuanian Christmas Eve dishes, most families enjoy up to 12 different dishes the night before Christmas, each symbolising the months of the upcoming year. These include Poppyseed Milk, Kūčiukai (Christmas Eve cookies), Spanguolių Kisielius (a cranberry drink served hot or cold) and Mushroom Dumplings.

For more information on all things Christmas in Vilnius, please visit: https://www.govilnius.lt/christmas-in-vilnius-2024