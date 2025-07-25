Enjoy the freedom of the open road on your next European adventure. | Wowcher

Cut your holiday costs with these five bargain travel extras – from lounge access to cheap airport parking and a handy £8 Dunelm pillow.

Travel doesn’t have to cost the earth – and if you’re heading off on holiday soon, these five bargain buys could seriously cut your costs. We’ve tracked down the cheapest ways to park at the airport, sneak into the lounge, and even get mobile data in Europe and the USA – all from just £2.

There are plenty of clever ways to make your trip smoother and more comfortable without shelling out for upgrades or first-class tickets. The trick is knowing where to look – and when to book.

From one buy that transforms even budget flights into something more bearable, to a sneaky way to slash prices on airport essentials, these are the under-the-radar travel hacks real frequent flyers swear by. We’ve even included some smart beauty picks to help you shine in the sun.

Whether you’re off on a quick city break or something longer-haul, these clever extras will make your trip smoother – and cheaper.

Escape the chaos of the terminal with Priority Pass airport lounge access from just £5 £ 5.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve ever found yourself stuck at a noisy departure gate with nowhere to sit, this could be a game-changer. Priority Pass is offering discounted access to its worldwide network of airport lounges – and right now you can unlock membership from just £5. That means entry to more than 1,700 lounges in over 600 cities, with perks like free Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks and quieter spaces to relax before your flight. It’s valid at most major airports, and you don’t need to fly business class to use it. Get lounge access for just £5 with this Priority Pass deal

Bristol Airport via Google Maps Save up to 40% on airport parking at 17 major UK airports – for just £2 £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now Planning a getaway? This £2 voucher gets you up to 40% off your next airport parking booking through FHR – with a choice of meet and greet, park & ride, or long-stay options. It covers 17 major airports, from Heathrow and Gatwick to Manchester, Edinburgh and beyond. You’ll have access 24/7, and most bookings include flexible cancellation if plans change. It’s a simple way to save money and avoid stress on travel day. Get up to 40% off UK airport parking with this £2 FHR voucher

Wowcher Explore Europe your way with up to 40% off car hire – voucher just £2 £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re planning a holiday and want the freedom to explore beyond the resort, this £2 car hire voucher could come in handy. It gives you up to 40% off rentals in top European destinations including Malta, Croatia, Italy and Greece, through trusted provider EnjoyTravel.com. With thousands of vehicles to choose from and flexible pick-up points at airports and cities across the continent, it’s an easy way to keep your travel plans on track – and in budget. Claim your £2 voucher for up to 40% off European car hire

Canva Stay connected abroad from just £3.50 with easySim eSIM data for Europe, USA & Turkey £ 3.50 Buy now Buy now No more airport SIM hunts or surprise roaming bills. With this digital eSIM deal from £3.50, you can access reliable data across Europe, Turkey and the USA — just scan a QR code and you’re online. Choose from bundles up to 50GB, with instant delivery to your device and no physical SIM required. It’s a flexible and affordable option whether you’re away for a few days or a longer trip. Get your easySim eSIM deal from just £3.50

Dunelm Dunelm’s 2-in-1 travel pillow and blanket is just £8 – and perfect for your next trip £ 8.00 Buy now Buy now This smart little buy from Dunelm is ideal if you’ve got a flight or long journey coming up. It works as both a travel pillow and a cosy blanket, packing down small so it won’t take up much room in your hand luggage. Made from super-soft polyester and fully machine washable, it’s a simple way to stay warm and comfortable whether you’re flying long-haul or just napping on a train. Get the 2-in-1 travel pillow and blanket from Dunelm for £8

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today