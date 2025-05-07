50% off Winter Stays with May bookings at Loch Tay Highland Lodges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Largo Leisure Holidays, owners of six stunning holiday parks across Scotland, are urging Scottish residents and families with pre-school aged children to take advantage of one of the quietest times to book a break with the added benefit of off-peak prices.

While the May half-term holiday causes a surge in bookings south of the border, Scottish guests can enjoy a more peaceful escape. With no half-term in Scotland, May and early June are the perfect time to unwind at Loch Tay Highland Lodges with off-peak prices, wider choice of accommodation available, and a more relaxed atmosphere.

As an added bonus, anyone booking a midweek break (Monday–Friday) during May or June 2025 will receive 50% off a second off-peak stay at Loch Tay during November or December 2025, or January or February 2026. A fantastic chance to enjoy the Lochside tranquillity in both spring and winter for half the price.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges is a pet-friendly destination, so there’s no need to leave your four-legged family members at home. Whether you're walking the hills or just unwinding in your lodge, it’s an escape everyone can enjoy.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges

Located on the banks of beautiful Loch Tay, the park offers a wide range of accommodation, from cosy glamping pods and domes to luxury lodges and spacious houses. Many come complete with private hot tubs and all the modern comforts of self-catering.

Whether you're after a peaceful retreat or outdoor adventure, Loch Tay Highland Lodges is the ideal spot to experience the breathtaking Scottish Highlands without the holiday crowds.

To find out more and book your breaks, visit www.largoleisure.co.uk