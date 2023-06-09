Heritage Housing lodged an application to construct nine houses on land to the south of Glenbervie Nursery, in Stirling Road, Larbert last August.

Initially set around a proposal for 19 four-bedroom houses, the plans formally submitted reduced that to nine five-bedroom houses.

The proposal was going to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, the developer withdrew its longstanding application on Thursday, June 8 this year.