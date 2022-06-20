Stenhousemuir thug called police officer a 'spastic'

Ryan Hutton (35) appeard at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail – by approaching his former partner – at his 248 King Street, Stenhousemuir home on March 31.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had traced the accused on another matter and due to his injuries he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. While he was there he called a police officer a spastic on a number of occasions.

"He was placed in a police van outside the hospital and during this time he spat all over the inside of the police van.”

When asked about why he called the police officer that name, Hutton responded “I call myself one”.