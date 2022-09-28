Youngsters take court at Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club Junior Club Championships Fun Day

The three recently resurfaced and repainted courts were awash with exciting rallies in the autumn sunshine as kids aged between eight and 12 – separated into ‘red ballers’, ‘green ballers' and ‘orange ballers’ depending on their playing experience – enjoyed participating at various times between 10am and 3pm. Fun activities and refreshments were provided.

Tennis advice was offered to the children by Mark Christie, 19, son of event organiser Margaret Christie, who for the past four years has been the club’s volunteer safeguarding officer and events co-ordinator.

Margaret, 56, told the Falkirk Herald: “The youngsters playing at the Fun Day were great and the weather was brilliant.

"There were definitely some potential stars of the future.”

The day also featured competitive action between 3 and 6.30pm, with Falkirk’s Aidan Tran, 11, winning the 12 and under category.

The under-18 boys competition was won by St Mungo’s High School pupil Nathan Finlay, 15, with Falkirk’s Olivia Smart, 17, sealing victory in the under-18 girls class to back up her several previous successes in the tournament.

Glory in the doubles competition went to Aidan Tran, who competed a victory double in partnership with Blair Reid, 16.

"Usually we have the club championships (also including the men’s and women’s tournaments) on the one day but we split it this year because we wanted to give the juniors their own time,” Margaret said.

"They played 21 tournament matches last week from the Monday right through to the Friday and then the four finals were played on the Saturday.”

Under-16 boys and girls at the club won their respective competitions at this year’s Tennis Central Summer League.