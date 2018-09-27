Wrestling stars set to descend on Larbert

The stars of ITV’s World of Sport and WWE’s UK brand descend on Larbert this Saturday night as PBW come to town with an evening of family friendly pro wrestling on offer.

Fresh off a prime time Saturday afternoon television run, Grado returns to the PBW ring, and will be joined on the show by fellow WOS grappler BT Gunn.

Gunn will face off against WWE UK superstar Kenny Williams in a bout for brand bragging rights.

The show marks the beginning of PBW’s huge autumn/winter tour for 2018 - and all involved will be looking to ensure it’s the most exciting and action packed kick-off possible.

The show takes place in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall this Saturday, September 29, with doors to the event opening at 7pm.

Limited tickets are still available on the doors at £14 per adult and £10 for under 14s.

Further information about the event can be found on www.pbwwrestling.co.uk or by searching for PBW on Facebook and Twitter.