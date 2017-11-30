Vote for your Sports Star of the Year 2017

Make sure you vote for your favourite every day!

The annual awards, supported by The Falkirk Herald, is the largest celebration of sport in Falkirk.

This year, for the third time, we include our top sports professionals in the Falkirk Sports Star of the Year award.

A shortlist has been produced for this prestigious award, with the winner to be decided by an online vote in The Falkirk Herald website www.falkirkherald.co.uk.

Vote for your favourite now using our website to ensure your choice gets the recognition they deserve. Nominations close on for the other 12 amateur award categories – including the Wilkinson Sword currently held by triathlete Julie Nimmo – and the winners will be decided by a judging panel.

All winners will be announced at the ceremony in Falkirk Town Hall in March.