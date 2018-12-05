Vote for your sports star of the year

The countdown is on to the 2018 Falkirk Sports Council awards.

The annual awards, supported by The Falkirk Herald, is the largest celebration of sport in Falkirk.

This year, for fourth time, we include our top sports professionals in the Falkirk Herald Sports Star of the Year award.

A shortlist has been produced for this prestigious award, currently held by motor racer Christie Doran, with the winner to be decided by online vote in The Falkirk Herald.

Vote for your favourite now using our weekly online polls to ensure your choice in this category gets the recognition they deserve.

Nominations are open for the other 12 amateur award categories – including the Wilkinson Sword currently held by judoist Jay Proctor – and the successful sportsmen, sportswomen and sporty kids will be decided by a judging panel.

Anyone can nominate, so if you are a friend, relative or team mate of someone who deserves some recognition for their sporting achievements in 2018, be sure to put their name forward. You can even nominate yourself!

All winners will be announced at the ceremony in Falkirk Town Hall in March.