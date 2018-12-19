Vote for Falkirk Herald Sports Star of the Year 2018: Week 3

Last week’s votes have been registered and tallied and the counter has reset for week three of the Falkirk Herald Sports Star of 2018.

Meet the nominees Click here then vote for your favourite in our poll from our shortlist of four local sports stars. One will win and be crowned Falkirk Herald Sports Star of 2018 and invited to the awards ceremony at Falkirk Town Hall in March, 2019.

There are 12 other categories open for nominations, with winners decided by Falkirk Sports Council.

To nominate your local sportsman, woman or team from 2018, download the nomination form from the Falkirk Council website.

Deadline for entries and nominations is 12pm on January 14, 2019