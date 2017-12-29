Search

Video: The sporting year in pictures

It has been another exciting and eventful sporting year throughout Falkirk and further afield.

And as always, the Falkirk Herald, and its sister titles, have been there to capture those moments - the good, the bad and the downright odd! - that have mattered in sport during 2017.

Of course, that includes unrivalled coverage of the fortunes of Falkirk FC, and it’s fair to say that 2017 has been a rollercoaster ride for the Bairns.

In this slideshow, images editor Michael Gillen has compiled some of his favourite photographs from Falkirk games during 2017, as well as a few from other teams and events in the area, as we take a final look back at the year.

And you can read more about the stories behind some of the pictures by clicking on the following links.

Raith Rovers 1, Falkirk 4: That’s better from Bairns

Falkirk 1, Ayr 1: Disappointing draw for Bairns

Morton 2, Falkirk 0: Bairns crash out of cup

St Mirren 3, Falkirk 1: Bairns back to earth with a bump in stormy defeat

Clyde 3, Stirling Albion 2: Gormley grabs glory with cup treble

Falkirk 2, Dunfermine 0: Comfortable derby delight for Bairns

Sony Centre Fury land Scottish Cup

Morton 2, Falkirk 2: Cracking goals can’t separate play-off rivals

Broken leg prompts Syngenta to set up benevolent fund

Ayr 1, Falkirk 4: Bairns safely in second

In pictures: Falkirk v Morton

In pictures: Weekend football action

Dunfermline 1, Falkirk 2: Bairns take bragging rights

Linlithgow 2, Dundonald 2: Rose snatch draw in stoppage time

Four cups won in 2017 make Braidhurst top of the class

Motherwell go down 2-0 to Celtic in Betfred Cup final

Scotland 2, Romania 0: Friendly fires Euro hopes

Scotland 2, England 2: Late drama in Hampden sunshine

Brechin City 0, Falkirk 3: Bairns safe progress

Sligo Rovers 1, Falkirk 2: Irish eyes smile on Bairns

In pictures: Junior Bairns have a ball

Falkirk 0, Dundee United 0: Messy point gained

Motherwell into Betfred Cup semis against Rangers after hammering Aberdeen

Falkirk 0, Livingston 2: Boos ring out as Bairns beaten again

Morton 0, Falkirk 1: Bairns scrap to first league win

Candidates for Paul Hartley’s Falkirk job proves calibre of club

Falkirk 2, Dunfermline 0: Bairns send Smith off in style

Falkirk 0, Inverness 0: Bairns draw a blank on Hartley bow

’Well boss Robbo: We beat Rangers despite not playing very well

Queen of the South 4, Falkirk 2: Bairns go down battling

Dundee Utd 3, Falkirk 0: Tannadice torment for Bairns