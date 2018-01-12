Triumphs for ‘Team Matheson’

The indefatigable mum of five lowered her over-55 women’s 3000m mark to 10.18.83 with a superb run that surprised her – but she was also delighted for husband, Grant, setting his own personal best after a Christmas spent training together.

“Sometimes you get a performance when you least expect it and I’m really chuffed with this one,” said Fiona.

“I don’t know if I will manage to take a bit off again next year, though. I was in the final lap and wasn’t too sure of the time when I heard John Pentecost, one of the guys from Falkirk Vics, roaring me on.

“It’s been difficult training through the Festive period and some tough weather. Grant and I found a hilly field near where we live for one session and then used a cleared mile path at Forth Valley Hospital to do nine one mile reps!

“Grant is improving and getting quicker at various distances, so I need to watch my back! I’m thrilled, though, because he has a PB and a V55 bronze medal in the 3000m Champs too”

In the under-17 race fellow Vics runner Kane Elliott continued to show why he is a talent for the future, taking the Scottish title in an impressive time of 9.03.59 some seven secs ahead of second place.

In the women’s U17 Abbie Robb finished a credible seventh place with 11.48.51.