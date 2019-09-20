Table tennis trophies presented to Stirlingshire winners

Stirlingshire Table Tennis League trophies were handed out this week. W

inners and runners-up were presented with their prizes.

Winners were:Premier -Bowhouse (Brian Hunter,Marc Stewart)

Division 1 Kelpies (Forbes Stirling ,Brian Kelly)

Division 2 Vengaboys ( Lewis Gillespie, Andrew Morrison).

This year’s league season commences on September 29 and there are a still a couple of places available in the second division.

The Bowhouse club in Grangemouth which runs on a Thursday night are also looking for new members .

Contact Willie Ballantine on 07546073854.