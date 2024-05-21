Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event features five undercard bouts, with Hutchinson's fight serving as a prelude to the anticipated, but now postponed, clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight title.

Super Scot Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 14 KOs) is gearing up for a monumental '5v5' boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 1st, where he will face England's Craig Richards. This historic showdown will see Hutchinson representing Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions against Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

In an exclusive statement to international sports betting company Parimatch, Hutchinson expressed, "Riyadh is going to be an amazing experience, but I'm here for business and to get the win for my team. And that's exactly what I'm going to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hutchinson, a rising star in the light-heavyweight division, views this event as a crucial step towards his ultimate goal. Speaking to BBC Scotland, he stated, "This is my next step to greatness." Hutchinson’s impressive amateur career includes winning gold at the 2016 World Championships and the 2014 European Junior Championship. He turned

Super Scot Willy Hutchinson set for business and ready to get a win for his team in Riyadh

professional with a streak of 13 consecutive wins (9 KOs) before experiencing a setback against Lennox Clarke in March 2021.

Reflecting on his loss, Hutchinson described it as a valuable lesson in resilience. Since then, he has achieved four consecutive knockout victories, the latest being against German Martin Houben in March. Now, he is set to face the formidable Craig Richards, known for his matches against top fighters like Bivol and Joshua Buatsi.

Hutchinson vs. Richards: A Thrilling Undercard Matchup

"He's a tough opponent," Hutchinson acknowledged, "but I'm on a different level and will prove it on June 1st. This fight is a massive opportunity, and I'm ready to seize it." The '5v5' event promises to be a spectacle, with another highlight being the heavyweight bout between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. Hutchinson’s fight is expected to be an exciting lead-up to the main event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the run-up to the event, Hutchinson participated in a promotional trailer, playing "The Chef," a character seeking revenge on a rude customer. "It was fun," he admitted, "but acting isn't my calling. Boxing is my passion."