Stresses on local heroes a threat to grassroots sport

The stressful demands on those overseeing grassroots sports clubs in Scotland are threatening to drive young people out of taking part as the local heroes who give up their time to offer invaluable life chances feel the pinch, according to new research.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from charity Sported and home security firm Ring found that 86 per cent of those overseeing these community organisations found that the role had become “more stressful over the last two years.”

While most remain “confident” in their club’s survival during the next six months, the feelings of optimism drop from 97% to 85% when looking ahead to three years’ time.

Funding remains the most common need for community groups, with 82% saying it’s a priority for the next six months. Challenges in accessing cash help include limited staff capacity and lack of experience, and burdensome and complex application processes.

Kids are being forced out of sport

The issues are the first part of a double whammy with cost of living concerns hitting families in their pockets – and making it harder for young people to gain the widely-recognised physical and mental benefits from taking part in sport and other activities such as dance.

With 87% of groups meeting Scottish Government and Sportscotland goals of getting inactive kids active, nearly half of those polled (49%) reported that young people had disengaged from, or reduced participation, in sport and physical activity in the last six months because of cost-of-living pressures.

31% said mental health was a challenge for young people with 22% claiming there is still a lack of opportunities for sporting activities despite the efforts of grassroots groups.

Costs such as fees, kit and travel are among the central factors in creating barriers that threaten their ability to keep taking part with Sported teaming up with Ring to offer support and resources to ease the financial burdens.

“Those who run community sports clubs are mainly volunteers and the time they put in to ensure that our young people have safe and inspiring places to go makes a real difference across Scotland,” said Sported’s chief executive officer Sarah Kaye.

“However we see a worrying increase in the pressure felt personally by those who do this vital work and keep the lights on. Grassroots groups not only deliver for benefits physical and mental health but they provide social and life skills that reduce anti-social behaviour and grow attainment.

“Many of them strive to reduce rates of dropping out by subsidising costs or waiving fees. So it’s critical that their role of these trusted local leaders is recognised and help offered so that their organisations survive and our next generation is not priced out.”

A new fund, backed by Ring, has been set up to assist clubs in distress.

”Ring’s mission is focused on keeping people close to what’s important, and we know how important these community groups are to helping neighbourhoods thrive,” said Dave Ward, Managing Director for Ring International.

“We’re pleased to continue our work with Sported and we value the vital support they provide to so many, especially when times are tough.”