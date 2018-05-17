Stenhousemuir opponents too hot to handle

Last Saturday saw both Stenhousemuir XIs suffer narrow defeats. The first XI lost by eight runs to Kelburne at the Tryst and the 2nd XI lost by 17 runs to 2nd Greenock at Glenpark.

Things started well for ‘Muir at the Tryst and Kelburne wickets fell at regular intervals. They managed to reach 125 for five but some fine bowling by Rushdie Jappie meant that they lost their last five wickets for 25 runs. He took five wickets and had good support from Zain Alamgir and Bobby Angus who each took two wickets and Sohail Thakur who took one. When Kelburne were all out for 150 it seemed that Stenhousemuir should be well paced to win.

However, once again the batting let them down. Kieran Simpson and the two overseas players, Rushdie Jappie and Taylor Scott all went cheaply and it was always going to be difficult when ‘Muir were 36 for three. Skipper Ross Jones batted well to make 54 and Callum Grant made a very useful 25 not out. However, young Grant ran out of partners and the side were all out for 142, leaving them nine runs short of victory.

The 2nd XI lost by 17 runs against 2nd Greenock at Glenpark. The Greenock side made 185 for six. Chris Dyer and Peter Quinn each took two wickets and Colin Douglas and Bas Naik took one each. Stenhousemuir were all out for 168. Sankap Chougule made 51 and James Day 47.

The Midweek League fixture against East Kilbride last Wednesday and the Challenge Cup fixture away to Dundee HSFP last Sunday were both rained off.

On Saturday Stenhousemuir are away to Irvine with the 2nd XIs meeting at the Tryst. On Sunday they will make another attempt to play the Challenge Cup match against Dundee HSFP.

Kelburne 150 ( R.Jappie 5 for 29 ) 25 points

Stenhousemuir 142 ( R.Jones 54 ; C. Grant 25 not out ) 7 pts

2nd Greenock 185 for 6 ( P.Quinn 2 for 10; C.S. Dyer 2 for 40 ) 25 pts

2nd Stenhousemuir 168 ( S.Chougule 51; J.Day 47 ) 7 pts