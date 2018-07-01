Stenhousemuir make semi after league run ends

Stenhousemuir had a busy weekend after last week’s wash out, losing in the league and making a cup semi final.

The club’s good run in the league came to an end when they narrowly lost to East Kilbride at Torrance House in a high scoring match. However, on Sunday, they moved into the semi-final of the Challenge Cup with another very close win over Gordonians in Aberdeen.

At East Kilbride, the home side were asked to bat first and went on to pile up a score of 272 all out.

The early East Kilbride batsmen scored freely, with Qasim Sheikh dominating in a hard hitting innings of 69 while Callum Grant and Robert Charles each took a wicket. The score might have been even higher but the introduction of Zeb Alamgir and Rushdie Jappie saw wickets fall. Alamgir picked up two wickets and Jappie took six for 32. He took the last wickets but had only bowled 9.4 overs when the last wicket fell.

Stenhousemuir started badly, losing two wickets for 42 but a fine stand between skipper Rushdie Jappie and Ross Jones raised hopes. Jones was eventually out for 47 and Jappie went on to make 86 when a century seemed on the cards.

There were good contributions from Talor Scott, 35, Bobby Angus, 21, and Zeb Alamgir, 17, but the side were eventually all out for 258 to lose by 14 runs.

At Aberdeen on Sunday Gordonians were all out for 150 with Callum Grant taking three for 30. Stenhousemuir scored the winning runs in the last over with nine wickets down and Callum Grant and Sohail Thakur at the crease. Stenny are away to Falkland in the semi-final on July 15.

The second team managed a second successive win when they defeated Kingholm at the Tryst. Muir made 165 with Kieran Simpson making 47 and Colin Doulas 22. Kingholm were all out for 110. Highlight of the match was schoolgirl, Niamh Robertson–Jack (12) taking four wickets. Ever reliable skipper, Chris Dyer took three.

On Saturday, Stenhousemuir are away to Drumpellier whilst the second team host East Renfrewshire.