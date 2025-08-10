Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club gymnasts attend British Olympic medalist and Dancing on Ice winner Nile Wilson residential camp

Four gymnasts from Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club attend the Nile Wilson residential camp in Worksop recently. The girls trained with Olympic medalist and winner of Dancing on Ice Nile and his coaches, along side gymnasts from as afar a field as America and Italy.

The girls, Alba Forster, Melissa Martin, Ella Falcone and Sarah Henderson had a fantastic time learning from Nile and his experienced coaches and meeting gymnasts from around the world.

The girls all train at the Carron Gymnastics Centre, the purpose build gymnastics facility currently under threat of closure due to Falkirk Council relocating their classes to other venues.

Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club committee are working hard to keep the facilities and are currently working with CVS Falkirk and District to complete a community asset transfer.