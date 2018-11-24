Stenhousemuir find out Scottish Cup opponents

Stenhousemuir have been drawn against Scottish Premiership opposition after the draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup was made on Saturday.
The Warriors face a difficult challenge when they play Aberdeen at Pittodrie on the weekend of January 19. The Dons play in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic next week.
They last reached the Scottish Cup final in 2017 when they were beaten by Celtic.
Stenny sealed their place in the fourth round after dumping local rivals Falkirk out of the Cup after a 4-2 win.
Stenhousemuir have only ever played the Dons once and won 2-0 in a Scottish Cup tie in February 1995.
Midfielder Seb Ross, on loan from Aberdeen, won't be able to feature in the match for the Warriors as he is cup-tied.
Full draw
Cowdenbeath v Rangers
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United
St Mirren v Alloa Athletic
Edinburgh City or Inverness CT v East Kilbride
Hibernian v Elgin City
Celtic v Airdrieonians
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
Dundee v Queen of the South
Motherwell v Ross County
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Montrose or Annan Athletic v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
Partick Thistle v Stranraer