Stenhousemuir FC scores for Guide Dogs

The Guide Dogs team were accompanied by three gorgrous Guide Dog puppies in training, Bob, Oola and Oake. The pups were in their absolute element, full of waggy-tailed excitement, welcoming the fans into Ochilview Park.

They enjoyed lots of fuss and chin-wags with all the fans, and some treats and cuddles with Stenhousemuir Football Club staff.

After kick-off, the pups and their handlers joined the fans, to enjoy the match and made the most of the valuable training opportunities inside the grounds.

A game of two halves, Stenny took the lead before East Fife scored a last minute equaliser.

Iain Hill, Fundraising Volunteer Co-ordinator for Stirlingshire, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire, said: “We are so grateful to Stenhousemuir Football Club for letting the Stirlingshire, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Guide Dog team to fund raise at their match with East Fife.

"This is the start of a journey with the club that will lead to an enhanced spectator experience for supporters with a visual or auditory impairment. More details will be revealed over the next few weeks. Exciting times ahead for the club and Guide Dogs working together.”

The team raised a fantastic £180.63 for Guide Dogs UK.

Guide Dogs UK is a charity which is almost entirely funded by donations. It is the world’s largest assistance dog organisation, and the only organisation to breed and train guide dogs in the UK. There are 2 million people living with sight loss in the UK. Every day 250 people start to lose their sight in the UK.

Find out how you could help to support the invaluable work Guide Dogs do - all information available on their website: https://www.guidedogs.org.uk

1 . Contributed Guide Dog Puppies in Training: Bob, Oola and Oate at Stenhousemuir Football Club Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Stirlingshire, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Guide Dog team at Stenhousemuir Football Club. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Stirlingshire, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Guide Dog team at Stenhousemuir Football Club. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales