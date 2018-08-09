Stenhousemuir cricketer Callum (15) represents Scotland

Callum Grant, Stenhousemuir’s 15-year-old cricketer, was chosen to represent his country, Scotland, this week.



Callum was part of the Scottish under 17 side which played Northumberland Under 17s at Alnmouth over Tuesday, Wednesday and today, Thursday.

The youngster is a left arm spinner who came into the Stenhousemuir side at the start of last season.

Over the course of his two seasons at the Tryst, he has picked up 62 wickets and scored almost 300 runs.

The youngster has also played regional cricket this season for Caledonia and went on tour with Strathallan School.

All of this for a young man about to enter fifth year at Larbert High School and still playing age group cricket at Stenhousemuir.

Stenhousemuir are becoming quite used to this, having had Niamh Robertson-Jack (12) play for Scotland recently, too.