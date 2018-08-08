Stenhousemuir back to winning ways after rain break

Stenhousemuir returned to action after last week’s wash out with a win over Weir’s at Albert Park.

Stenny’s seconds were also in action, losing to Cavaliers in a very close game at the Tryst.

At Albert Park, Weir’s were bowled out for 120 and ‘Muir knocked off the runs for the loss of five wickets.

In a remarkable start, Weir’s were reduced to 29 for 7 after 12 overs and looked to be heading for total disaster.

Gary Halcrow had taken four wickets and Sohail Thakur three. However, Mohammed Ali and Salim Sajjad added 93 for the eighth wicket.

Then in another twist, Weir’s lost their last three wickets for no runs going from 120 for 7 to 120 all out.

Callum Grant had Ali caught by Nicky Rodgers for 28 and promptly had Rahim Safdah caught by Talor Scott for a duck.

Rushdie Jappie wrapped up the innings by having Sajjad stumped by Scott for 53.

The Stenhousemuir reply was none too convincing, rather stuttering along. Callum Grant made 15, Talor Scott 12 and Ross Jones 11.

However, Rushdie Jappie stuck in to hold the side together and after the fifth wicket fell at 101, he added 20 with Nicky Rodgers to win the game.

At the close, Jappie was 48 not out and Rodgers eight not out.

The second team lost by the narrowest of margins to Cavaliers at the Tryst.

Cavaliers made 158 all out and Stenhousemuir fell just short - being bowled out for 156 when they needed just three runs to win.

In the Cavaliers’ innings Kieran Simpson took three wickets and Nick Lister, Lucas Laing and Chris Dyer two each.

When ‘Muir batted, Lucas Laing made a career best 64, Nick Lister made 34 and Peter Moses 15.

In the Sunday League, Stenhousemuir defeated Clydesdale at Titwood. Clydesdale were all out for 121, with Talor Scott taking five wickets and Callum Grant and Lucas Laing two.

Stenhousemuir replied with 122 for three with Gary Halcrow making 68 and Callum Grant 15 not out.