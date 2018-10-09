Start of Storm Callum postpones Falkirk primary school cross country run

Today’s annual Go Run for Fun event has been cancelled due to the weather.

Organisers pulled the plug this morning with Storm Callum beginning to sweep in across Scotland.

Picture Michael Gillen.

The event, an annual gathering for runners from all Falkirk primary schools, had been planned for Callendar Park and usually forms part of the local schools cross country championship. The competition has two events at Callendar Park, then culminates in a third leg at Stirling Road playing fields and awards ceremony in Camelon later in the school year.

Some 1200 pupils were expected to take part for 30 schools.

Previously celebrities such as Lynsey Sharp, Eilidh Doyle and Andrew Butchart have taken the warm-up and started the races.

A new date has yet to be announced.