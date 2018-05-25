Sparta medallists serve up a mauling in Moldovan Cup

Sparta boxing academy will host their club night in Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday, June 2 – and Balaal Waheed will be a firm fixture on the bill.

The local fighter returned from Moldova with a gold medal, and was joined top of the podium by another gold medallist – Madison Clarkson – in the highlights of the Sparta delegation’s trip to the Varnita Cup.

Sparta had to raise £3500 for their trip to take seven boxers and four coaches. The club raised the funds by hosting a sparring day for their cub boxers (6-10 years), bagpacking in Tesco and also set up a justgiving page. The club was successful in raising the funds, and then Waheed was successful in the ring.

He won his final with a second round technical knock-out to take the gold for Scotland having done likewise on day one of the international tournament.

Up first though was schoolboy boxer Jamie Crawford who boxed in the semi final against a tall southpaw from Ukraine. Crawford lost on a points decision.

Soon up second for Sparta was schoolgirl Madison and she won by unanimous decision after controlling every round. Clarkson cut the ring well and almost got the stoppage against her much older opponent.

Joda Quigley was then involved in an action packed contest. Both girls landed heavy shots but Joda finished strongly and had her opponent hurt in the final round and then won by unanimous decision.

Leo Jaye won by TKO in round two while Ruairi Davidson won by TKO first round in a successful day for Scotland and Sparta.

On the final day Jamie Crawford boxed the runner-up from the other semi-final in the third-place play-off. Jamie won by a points decision and was awarded a bronze medal. Leo Jaye boxed the Moldovan champion and also lost but still took home the bronze medal. Ruairi Davidson did likewise and Jay Robertson won silver.

Joda Quigley was paired with a seasoned boxer of far greater experience and weight in the final. Joda looked to have won two out of the three rounds in many eyes but it was not to be and she lost on a split decision.

Madison boxed in the final against another older opponent and came out fast landing the left hand from the southpaw stance. Madison overwhelmed her opponent, giving the Moldovan boxer four standing counts throughout the three rounds. Madison won by unanimous decision and took home the gold medal for her country.

Madison was said to be a stand out in the Varnita Cup by head officials and international coaches.

Joda was also applauded by Head officials and coaches for her come forward style. Both Quigley’s semi final and final were crowd pleasers.

After taking gold Balaal Waheed was out the week after on the Midlothian show against a very strong opponent from Midlothian Boxing club, but he stopped his opponent in round two. He will now be facing the current 64kg Youth Scottish champion at the Grangemouth Town Hall next Saturday. Tickets are on sale at Sparta Boxing Academy Gym, Grangemouth.