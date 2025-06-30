Sparta Boxing Academy star Dimi Cojocar clinches Moldovan top title back in homeland to secure European Championship berth.

Sparta Boxing Academy’s Dimi Cojocar has secured his spot at the EUBC European Championships after clinching glory on home turf earlier this month.

The talented boxer headed to his Moldovan homeland with his dad and coach Vitali to take on the National Championships - and he blew away his opposition to secure the top title after three intense bouts over three days.

In the opening match of the junior-age tournament, Dimi faced Cibotari Fanel from Edenets. Displaying decisive dominance, he secured a unanimous decision victory from the judges with a score of 5-0. The following day, he was paired against Afteniuk Fiodor from Rezina in the semi-final. Dimi advanced after winning early in the third round by referee decision.

The culmination of his efforts came in the final, where he then faced a top contender from Ceadir-Lunga for the 63kg crown. Throughout the bout, Dimi exhibited the fighting spirit of a true Spartan, maintaining an advantage and controlling the pace of the fight. By unanimous decision, 5-0, he was crowned the Moldovan champion.

His victory not only earned him the national title at that weight, but also a spot at the upcoming EUBC European Championships, scheduled to take place in Serbia this July. Dimi trains under the guidance of club head coach Sam McLeod and his dad, Vitali, both of whom have been instrumental in his development.

Sparta Boxing Academy star Dima Cojocar shows off his Moldovan gold medal | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

His achievement highlights the strength and potential of Sparta Boxing Academy’s fighters once again as the Falkirk-based club enjoys a medal-laden year so far.

Two weeks ago, Sparta held their end of season awards night, celebrating the accomplishments of their boxers who continue to excel. Dimi was among the prize winners, taking home the the Prospect of the Year gong.

“The prospect of the year award recognises an outstanding individual who has demonstrated exceptional potential, growth, and promise within the gym,” head coach McLeod said, hailing recent Dimi’s progress. “It is a tribute to emerging talent and a recognition of the bright future that lies ahead.”