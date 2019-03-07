Sparta boxing academy produces five star performers at Eastern District Championships

Sparta Boxing Academy entered 13 boxers to this year’s Eastern District Championships in Cowie Miners Club - but only seven managed a fight with opponent call-offs and a lack of entries. The club landed five winners.

William Retson, Ryan Murray, Thomas O’Reilly, Balaal Waheed and Shane Scott all landed gold for the Grangemouth club. Jamie Crawford was beaten on points while Tamzen Quigley made her competition debut.

Images: Ruaridh Braes / EINDP.co.uk

After having her nose burst by Abbie Page from Broxburn, she rallied to finish the last half of her final round strong and ticked a lot of boxes which proved to coach Sam McLeod she’s a real talent for the future.

William Retson is the new 38kg Schoolboy Eastern District Champion. Retson showed great ability on the back foot in the first round and countered effectively with the side step backhand. He pushed forward in the second round and went toe to toe with his opponent to maintain the relentless pressure in the final round and threw up to four-six punch combinations.

Ryan Murray boxed Findlay Rae from Chirnside BC and won gold to become the new 46kg Schoolboy Eastern District Champion. Ryan started off well with the lead hand and sensed that he hurt the Chirnside boxer. He pushed his opponent onto the ropes and landed a solid one-two left hook. Referee Adam Scott stepped in and gave the Chirnside boxer a standing eight count before stopping the contest.

Another standing eight count and referee stoppage handed Thomas O’Reilly gold in the 36kg Schoolboy category. After a rush from his opponent, O’Reilly landed a heavy 1-2 giving the MacTaggart club boxer a standing count. After it was complete, a series of high volume combinations handed him the bout and the title.

Shane Scott became the new 59kg Schoolboy Eastern District Champion via TKO in the first round and coach Sam McLeod paid tribute to the young boxer.

He said: “Shane hasn’t had the easiest of times over the last year but has that fighting spirit inside and outside of the ring. He had to be taken out of school because of severe bullying then things got worse as mum Sylvia was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“But throughout that time he has remained focused and has stayed strong for his mum.”

McLeod also paid tribute to Jamie Crawford who lost to Michael Miller, from Glenrothes, on points.

He added: “Jamie hasn’t been the luckiest when it comes to decisions but he never shies away from any fight or challenge. Jamie has boxed every Scottish and District champion there has been at his weight over the years. If Jamie loses he’ll ask what needs worked on and will improve each contest - he is a thinker. This young man’s time is coming! He has the heart of a lion – what Sparta is all about.”

Topping the bill was Scottish champion Balaal Waheed, boxing former Scottish and Eastern District Champion Jack Colquhoun (Dunfermline) for the 64kg district title.

Both boxers were cagey in the first round but in the second the Dunfermline boxer began to force the pace and by doing so walked right into Waheed’s counter punches. Waheed and coach Sam McLeod worked heavily on counter attacks and backward boxing and after a few wild misses and clean counters, Colquhoun started to tire. Waheed caught Colquhoun with a lovely lead side-step backhand that caused swelling on the Dunfermline boxer’s eye. The bout was stopped twice by referee Adam Scott to check on the injury but in the final round Waheed could sense his opponent’s discomfort.

Both boys finished toe to toe and Waheed was awarded the unanimous victory and crowned the new open Eastern District Youth Champion.