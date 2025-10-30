Sparta Boxing Academy celebrate success story as 17-year-old who fled Afghanistan is crowned champion.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sparta Boxing Academy celebrated another major milestone last weekend as 17-year-old Ramesh Zadeh was crowned Scottish Junior 75kg champion at the Scottish Development Championships, the UK’s largest amateur boxing event.

Zadeh, who fled Afghanistan in search of a better life, has become a shining example of Sparta’s success. Since joining the Falkirk-based club, his dedication and determination have seen him rise rapidly through the Scottish ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at the the Scottish Development Championships, held annually at Ravenscraig Sports Facility, he showed his grit and skill - with his path to the title anything but easy. In his opening bout, he faced Liam Inglis of Granite City. The Sparta boxer started strong, dictating the pace with sharp combinations and a disciplined guard to take the first round. Inglis came back in the second as Zadeh began to tire, levelling the contest. But in a thrilling final round, Zadeh found another gear with his cleaner shots and composure earning him a unanimous decision victory.

Later that same day, as the competition wound down and most of the crowd had left, Zadeh was called back into the ring for another tough contest - this time against Robert Garcia of Leith Victoria. The two fighters went toe-to-toe in a gripping encounter. Zadeh used his reach well, keeping Garcia at distance with effective left-hand counters in the opening rounds. The final round saw both boxers land heavy blows, but once again it was Zadeh’s control and resilience that impressed the judges, sealing another unanimous win and with it, the crown at his weight level.