Skiing success at Polmonthill

Six young skiers who train at Polmonthill Ski Centre entered as a team in the Blues League at Glasgow Ski and Board Centre, Bellahouston.

This year was the 30th anniversary of this competition and the first time that Polmonthill had entered.

The youngsters finished a very credible third place and picked up a bronze medal each.

The children also ski as part of the Linlithgow Cluster Ski Club and for their schools which are Linlithgow Academy, Low Port Primary and the SSSA P1-4 Dual Slalom Champions Torphichen Primary.

The youngsters were back in action on their skis and slopes for the Boyd Anderson Trophy which was held at Hillend on Monday and Wednesday this week