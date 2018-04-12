Sharp shooter Seonaid take Commonwealth Games bronze

Falkirk's Seonaid McIntosh has won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 22-year-old finished third in the women's 50 metres rifle prone event at the Gold Coast - and so completed a family hat-trick.

Older sister Jen won two gold medals at the Delhi Games eight years ago while the girls' mum Shirley was a 50m prone gold medalist in 1994.

Seonaid scored 618.1 points to secure the, bronze, but finished close behind winner Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore and runner-up Tejaswini Sawant of India. Jen finished eighth this time round.

After the medal ceremony Seonaid said: “It’s pretty cool; I’m actually on the table now in terms of family medals. Before I got to Australia I was thinking about it a bit.

“I’d thought in my head before I came in here that I needed to average about 103 per string based on what the boys had shot the other day, but the wind was a bit weirder today. It wasn’t as strong as it looked, and I started at around 102 so I didn’t think I’d be anywhere close to the top.

“I started, and in my first three strings I think I was shading too much and some of them went a bit further out; I had a lot of loose shots. And then in my fourth string I just shot straight and it was my best string – I was like OK; the wind isn’t as strong as it looks.

It was the girls' second event of the Games, Seonaid also reaching the final of the 10m air rifle where she finished fifth.

Seonaid will compete again tomorrow in the Women’s 3 Positions event, from 08:30hrs (23:30hrs UK time).

She said: “I’m excited for it; it’s my best event so hopefully more good things!”