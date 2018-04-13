Seonaid shoots to second bronze at Commonwealth Games

Seonaid McIntosh has won a second bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 22-year-old Falkirk shooter followed up her third place in the 50m rifle prone on Thursday with another in Friday's 50m rifle three positions.

Seonaid scored 444.6 to finish third behind Indian pair Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil.

However while Seonaid - who also reached the 10m air rifle final earlier in the week, finishing fifth - completed a family hat-trick of Games medalists, elder sister Jen has been reflecting on a disappointing end to her Commonwealth Games career.

The double gold medallist from Delhi in 2010 posted on her Instagram account: "That's my last Commonwealth Games over and as far as results go it was pretty horrendous (can't fault the consistency though ... 9th, 8th and 8th).

"Yesterday [Thursday] was possibly the most emotionally draining day of my life and to have to come back this morning and compete was probably the toughest thing I'll ever do.

"But you know what? I loved every minute of it. It's been a privilege to compete for Team Scotland and I am so grateful to all my support team for everything, just sorry I could [not] reward your hard work with a medal."