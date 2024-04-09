Seniors Table Tennis in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The impending closure of the Grange Community Centre meant a change of venue was required and The Bowhouse was keen to help out.

“With the change in circumstances we thought it was about time we became a formal club with a Committee and a Constitution” commented George Risk, Chairman. “We are keen to expand membership and encourage locals to come and give Table Tennis a try”

“The health benefits of Table Tennis should be more widely advertised” says Alan Hamilton, club Treasurer.

Forth Valley Seniors Table Tennis Club

There are academic studies available that promote Table Tennis as a means of improving flexibility, reflexes and hand to eye coordination In addition, there are suggestions that playing Table Tennis regularly can be a powerful strategy to prevent cognitive decline and dementia in the elderly.

Table tennis is an extremely popular sport throughout the world as it requires no expensive equipment, specialized amenities, or physical contact among players, and the pace of play can be adapted to allow participation by players of all skill levels, ages, and abilities.

So, if you played when you were younger, and enjoyed it, it’s never too late to pick up a bat again. All the regulars here hadn’t played for years before coming along and it’s noticeable how quickly they got back into it.

