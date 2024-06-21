Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s basketball team to head to Europe after securing Champions League slot

Caledonia Gladiators has been announced as one of 24 international clubs to compete in The Basketball Champions League (BCL) Qualifiers, as they head to Europe next season to land a spot within the European tournament run by International Basketball Federation, FIBA.

The professional basketball team, based in East Kilbride, will compete in the Qualification Round tournaments in a bid to gain one of four remaining slots in the Regular Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suite of 28 clubs have already been announced as part of the Regular Season lineup and have secured their space within the tournament, following their success within their respective national leagues.

Caledonia Gladiators set to make return to Europe

Now, Scotland’s basketball team will be drawn as part of four tournaments, with the winner of each advancing to the Regular Season. They could take on teams including Sweeden’s Norrkoping Dolphins, French team Cholet Basket and Portugal’s SL Benfica.

The draw ceremony for the Regular Season groups and the Qualification Round tournaments will take place at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball at 11:00 CEST on Wednesday, June 26 and will be livestreamed on the official BCL YouTube channel.

Following the draw, the Qualification Round tournaments will take place in mid-September, while the Regular Season will get underway on October 1, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony McDaid, CEO at Caledonia Gladiators, said: “We are thrilled to be heading to Europe to compete against a string of international clubs as we fight for a slot within the Champions League Tournament.

“It’s fantastic to represent British basketball and we’re gearing up over summer to get ready for next season to be in the best possible shape as we take on fierce competition from across Europe.”