Science in Sport partners with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4

Leading performance nutrition brand Science in Sport [SiS] has partnered with Tour De 4, an event created by six-time Olympic Champion, and SiS Ambassador, Sir Chris Hoy. The partnership will see SiS become the Official Sports Nutrition Supplier of the Tour de 4, which will have its inaugural event on September 7th.

SiS have been proudly working with Sir Chris Hoy since 2013, as one of the brand's established Ambassadors.

Following Sir Chris Hoy's diagnosis with Stage 4 cancer, Tour De 4 was established with a clear purpose: to demonstrate that a Stage 4 diagnosis, while devastating, doesn't define the limits of what's possible, and to raise significant funds for cancer charities across the UK.

Starting and finishing at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow on Sunday 7th September 2025, Tour de 4 aims to give those who have been affected by cancer, particularly stage 4, the opportunity to participate, with 4 different rides tailored to varying levels of experience.

For those unable to cycle on the road, the Yellow ride allows participation on static bikes. Entrants can choose between 1 and 20 minutes, setting a goal that’s right for them, while experiencing the iconic velodrome setting. The Green Ride offers an opportunity for families to cycle together around a 1KM track, and the Blue Ride offers more casual riders a 37 mile road route, before the ‘Red Ride’ targets more seasoned cyclists with its 56 mile road route.

With thousands of participants set to take part in the Tour de 4 initiative, and a fundraising goal of £1million, the event is set to have incredible impact.

Science in Sport will be in attendance on the day, offering nutritional support for participants with their extensive product range. In addition, SiS will be creating limited Edition BETA Fuel Energy Gels (6 and 30 packs), which will be available to purchase exclusively from scienceinsport.com, where 15% of the proceeds will be donated to UK cancer charities. All SiS products are informed sports tested, providing athletes with the very best nutrition to support their active lifestyles.

old. “I’m delighted to welcome SiS as an official supplier for our inaugural Tour de 4. It will be great to have their nutritional support on the day, and we are very grateful for the money they will be raising through the sale of products which will go towards our £1m fundraising goal.”

SiS Plc, headquartered in Blackburn, UK, has been using scientific research to formulate industry-leading sports nutrition solutions since 1992. Globally, SiS is an official supplier or partner to more than 330 professional sports teams, individuals and institutions.

Its website www.scienceinsport.com includes regular educational content from professional athletes and nutrition experts around how to maximise training and performance, including how to consume SiS products.

Headquartered in Blackburn, Science in Sport Plc is a world-leading sports nutrition business that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts and the active lifestyle community. Trusted by elite athletes and professional sports teams, all products are rigorously batch-tested and certified by Informed Sport, providing a trusted product completely free from any banned substances.

Founded in 1992, SiS has a core range comprising gels, powders and bars focused on energy, hydration, and recovery. SiS is a performance nutrition supplier to over 320 professional teams, organisations, and national teams worldwide. SiS supplies more than 150 professional football clubs in the UK, Europe, and the USA.