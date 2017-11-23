Ton-up Stirling County make it a tough day for Falkirk

Falkirk were on the wrong end of a century by a rampant Stirling County side in their BT Cup first round encounter on Saturday.

As the final score so vividly suggests Falkirk - who were without the services of their captain Stewart McCulloch,FionnCall, Marko Mladenovic and Euan Rooney - were totally and comprehensively outclassed in all departments at Bridgehaugh .

Stirling County are a Premier Division 1 with the near two division gap between the sides blatantly obvious for all to see.

It took the home side just three minutes to cross the Falkirk line, Kerr Gossman going over for a try converted by Logan Trotter.

Scoring at regular intervals, County went on to rack up a total of nine first half tries with hat-tricks from both Matthew Emmison and Craig Robertson and Trotter and Andy Watt also adding tries to Gossman’s opener.

Trotter added seven conversions in total and Stirling County had a 59-0 advantage at the break.

The one-way traffic continued at pace after the break.

Gossman added a further two tries for his overall hat-trick and there were further touchdowns from Robertson, James Pow, Shaun MacDonald, Matt Donaldson, Joe Beech, Logan Bonar and Billy Dineen.

Trotter added two conversions to bring County’s final tally to 108.

Falkirk team: 1 John McKenna, 2 Andrew Gillespie, 3 Mitchell McSpadden, 4 Cameron Lawson, 5 Lewis McKay, 6 Grant Kirk, 7 Rowan Crawford, 8 Duncan Scobbie, 9 Ruari Limbert, 10 Fraser Syme, 11 Andrew Thomson, 12 Connor Faulds, 13 Andrew McNab, 14 Callum Rennie, 15 Martin Hall.

Substitutes: 16.Stuart Govan, 17.Neil Leeson, 18 Guy Ramsay, 19 Neil Logan, 20 Aidan Waters, 21 Kieron Ross.

Falkirk have no National Division 2 fixture scheduled for this weekend due to Scotland’s match with Australia at Murrayfield.

Their next match will be at home to Aberdeen Grammar Rugby on Saturday, December 2, when they will seek to secure their first win of the season after a run of 10 successive defeats.