The 20 Borders Reivers’ who represented Scotland
Founded in 1996 and originally known as ‘Scottish Borders Rugby’, the Borders Reivers side saw 20 Scotland internationalist compete under their banner.
Reivers played their games at Netherdale, the home of Gala, and were disbanded in 2007.
1. Gavin Kerr
The Prop earned 50 caps for Scotland and finished his career at Sale Sharks in 2010
2. Simon Danielli
Moved to Borders from Bath in 2004 the winger played 32 times for Scotland
3. Richie Vernon
The Dundonian began his senior career in the Borders and still turns out for London Scottish
4. Gregor Townsend
Townsend had two spells with the Reivers and began his career as a coach with them in 2005
