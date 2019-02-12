Pupils prepare for their Warrior rugby challenge

Falkirk High School pupils are preparing to compete in the second edition of the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship next week.

They will meet Lenzie Academy, Maxwelltown High School, Cumnock Academy and Oban High School at Glasgow Warriors’ Scotstoun base hoping to join East Renfrewshire school Eastwood High in the semi finals after they qualified last week.

More than 1,000 girls and boys are competing in this year’s rugby competition which will give a platform to grassroots talent.

The tournament will see 25 schools from across west, central and southern Scotland compete during seven weeks of action, with the final being played prior to the Guinness PRO14 match between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday, April 27.

Frank Mitchell, CEO at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Glasgow Warriors again this year to promote the benefits of grassroots rugby in the communities we serve. As well as getting young people active, the partnership is a fantastic way for us to engage young people with STEM subjects and inspire them to be a part of the future of the energy sector, where many of their qualities as budding sports players are equally as valuable.”

To launch the competition representatives from each school met up at Whitelee Windfarm on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Glasgow Warriors player Lee Jones said: “It’s always good to see so many kids playing rugby and having a good time at Scotstoun. Good luck to all the boys and girls competing in this year’s SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship.”

Nathan Bombrys added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming more than 1,000 boys and girls to Scotstoun over the next few months.”

Each school will take part in qualifying rounds at Scotstoun, with round one last week. Falkirk will compete in the second section, on Wednesday, (February 20).

All schools involved will have S1 and S2 boys’ teams competing as well as an under-15s girls’ team - some of whom will be competing for the first time.