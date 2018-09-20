Stags return victorious from trip to north east

Grangemouth returned from their furthest away trip of the season on Saturday, at newly promoted Ellon, with a 30-22 victory.

The Stags made a sensational start with a try in the opening minute. Allan stepped round the opposition winger before bursting 60 metres up the touchline to outpace the fullback and run in under the posts. Skelton added the simple conversion.

The game settled down and Ellon reduced the lead on five minutes with a penalty, cancelled out by a similar award a few minutes later with Skelton again on target.

Christie received the scoring pass to dive in close to the corner and Skelton added the difficult conversion.

On 30 minutes Skelton landed a penalty from 40 metres to increase the lead to 20-3 at half-time.

The second period saw the Stags looking to increase their lead. Skelton landed his third penalty early in the half when the home side were penalised at a scrum.

Down by 20 points, Ellon fought back. They had a series of drives close to the line and were rewarded with a close range converted score.

The Stags hit back almost immediately. Dempsey picked up the ball and darted down the blindside before somehow finding his way to the line for the score. Once again Skelton added the extras.

The Stags gave away a series of penalties and this allowed Ellon to work their way up the touchline into the visitors’ 22.

The home team drove a lineout and although the initial drive was halted short of the line the pack regrouped to drive over for the try. The conversion attempt hit the bar.

From a scrum, Ellon powered over for a converted score.