Stags are ready for Shield final weekend

Grangemouth Stags are preparing to host Strathmore rugby club at Glensburgh, with silverware on the line.

Craig Deacons’ rugby side could land their first trophy since the 2016 Regional Bowl, with the Caledonian Shield final this weekend.

The Stags did the double in 2012 and 2013 and went close two years ago but were beaten in the 2017 Shield final by Stirling University before going on to take the league title.

They exited last year’s Shield at the semi-final stage but now host the Forfar side with the trophy in sight and hoping for one better than 2017.

Kick off for Saturday’s big match is 2.30pm.