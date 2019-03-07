Scotland v Wales... and locally too

Scotland will play Wales in the latest instalment of the 6 Nations tournament on Saturday.

And that fixture means one thing locally – the annual Alban Jenkins Shield encounter – the oldestand longest- running fixture between Welsh and Scottish rugby clubs, will also be taking place.

With the national sides meeting in Edinburgh, that means it is Grangemouth’s turn to host the once a year exhibition meeting when the Stags’ old friends Llandybie descend on Glensburgh.

The match will take place on Friday at 2.30pm and all rugby supporters are welcome.