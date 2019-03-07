Scotland v Wales... and locally too

Bradley Davies of Wales charges upfield during the NatWest Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium on February 3, 2018 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Bradley Davies of Wales charges upfield during the NatWest Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium on February 3, 2018 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Scotland will play Wales in the latest instalment of the 6 Nations tournament on Saturday.

And that fixture means one thing locally – the annual Alban Jenkins Shield encounter – the oldestand longest- running fixture between Welsh and Scottish rugby clubs, will also be taking place.

With the national sides meeting in Edinburgh, that means it is Grangemouth’s turn to host the once a year exhibition meeting when the Stags’ old friends Llandybie descend on Glensburgh.

The match will take place on Friday at 2.30pm and all rugby supporters are welcome.