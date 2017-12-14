Grangemouth suffer a defeat in the snow

With the weather causing the cancellation of the majority of matches in Scotland last Saturday it was a bit of a surprise that the Stags match at Banff was able to go ahead.

But it was a disappointing result. The conditions certainly affected the performance with Grangemouth making too many handling errors and unable to get their dangerous runners into the game.

Coach Deacons was left frustrated by the game as his team faied to adapt to the conditions and turn their possession into points.

Conditions were difficult with a covering of snow on a soft pitch and a bitterly cold wind.

On five minutes the home side took the lead with a converted score after a missed tackle in the middle. Grangemouth hit back and levelled the scores on 10 minutes. They pinned the home side in their 22 and from a scrum five metres out number 8 Harvey was able to pick up and drive over. Skelton was on target with the conversion.

The Stags continued to dominate possession but they made numerous handling errors and were unable to break down the Banff defence. As the game entered the second quarter Skelton slotted a penalty and Banff survived the subsequent spell of pressure.

With the last kick of the half the home side kicked a penalty to tie the scores 10-10.

The second half continued in a similar vein with the Stags having the majority of the possession but again making too many mistakes.

Skelton kicked a second penalty on 50 minutes. Banff were rarely in the Grangemouth half but on the hour they were gifted a score. As the Stags attacked down the blindside Banff intercepted on the halfway line to scamper in under the posts for a converted try. The closing 15 minutes saw the Stags continue to press. Skelton was wide with one kick before landing his third successful penalty with 10 minutes to go to reduce the lead to one point. A few minutes later a long range attempt was just short before Banff were able to play out the final couple of minutes to secure the victory.

This week Stags are back at home to near neighbours Alloa KO 2pm.